WNBA mad over GA senator’s BLM comment

(CNN) – The WNBA has distanced itself from Atlanta Dream co-owner Senator Kelly Loeffler following her objection to the league’s plans to honor Black Lives Matter.

Loeffler, a Georgia Republican, wrote a letter warning the WNBA against subscribing to quote “a particular political agenda.”

The letter followed the league’s announcement that it would display “Black Lives Matter” prominently on its basketball courts.

The WNBA said Tuesday that Loeffler hasn’t served as a governor of the Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in day-to-day team business.

Loeffler’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment.

However, the senator appeared to double down on Twitter, referring to black lives matter as a quote “divisive political movement.”

WNBA player Natasha Cloud spoke out on the issue Tuesday saying:

“When our league is made up of 80% of Black females this directly affects us. Every single day when we take off those uniforms, we walk out into the world and we can potentially be George Floyd. Shoot, we can be in our beds and be Breonna Taylor, so for her to come out and say that we’re divisive and that Black Lives Matter movement is a divisive organization — I call her BS on that.”

Former players and members of the WNBA Players Association have called for Loeffler’s removal.

When asked for comment, the Atlanta Dream said the team is “not a political entity.”

The WNBA says it will continue to advocate for social justice.