WLJ Angel Gowns makes special cot donation to CHOG

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— A donation to help deal with the loss of a baby.

WLJ Angel Gowns donated a Cuddle Cot to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia Friday, November 22nd.

It’s a device that helps preserve a stillborn baby’s body in a bassinet or crib.

Each year, 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States and the new cot is all about giving those families time to grieve.

Dr. Jacob Eichenberger, from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, explains how it works.

“This reduces the ambient temperature around the baby to slow that transition from a baby who was just alive to a baby who is fully deceased, giving them time again to grieve with their baby.”

The group is also planning to donate them to other hospitals around the area.

Learn more about WLJ Angel Gowns here.