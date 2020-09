AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Make sure you tune in this morning to Good Morning America on ABC between 8 and 8:30am.

Barclay Bishop and her husband George will share their inspiring story of how they turned a test into a testimony.

They paid off $76,505 in 10 months by implementing several new habits thanks to Ramsey+.

It wasn’t easy, and it required lots of sacrifice, but if they can do it anyone can!