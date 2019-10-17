WJBF: “We’ve Gone Pink” in honor of the 2019 Miracle Mile Walk

AUGUSTA( WJBF) – Saturday, October 19th is the 19th annual Miracle Mile Walk in downtown Augusta.
In honor of those battling breast cancer and breast cancer survivors, we’ve gone pink.
NewsChannel 6’s own Dee Griffin is once again this year’s MC.
Date & Time:
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Donation Drop Off Begins: 7:30 am
Miracle Mile Walk Store Opens: 7:30 am
Pre-walk Program: 8:00 am
Walk Starts: 9:00 am
Post Walk Celebration & Raffle: 10:00 am
Location:
Augusta Common 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta
Length of Walk: 3 Mile Fun Walk
Contact
Email: Foundation@uh.org
Office: 706.667.0030