WJBF: “We’ve Gone Pink” in honor of the 2019 Miracle Mile Walk

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA( WJBF) – Saturday, October 19th is the 19th annual Miracle Mile Walk in downtown Augusta.

In honor of those battling breast cancer and breast cancer survivors, we’ve gone pink.

NewsChannel 6’s own Dee Griffin is once again this year’s MC.

Date & Time:

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Donation Drop Off Begins: 7:30 am

Miracle Mile Walk Store Opens: 7:30 am

Pre-walk Program: 8:00 am

Walk Starts: 9:00 am

Post Walk Celebration & Raffle: 10:00 am

Location:

Augusta Common 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta

Length of Walk: 3 Mile Fun Walk

Contact

Email: Foundation@uh.org

Office: 706.667.0030

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story