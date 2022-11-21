AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Christmas will be here before we know it! Sunday, November 27, WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie “A Holiday Spectacular.”

Hobbs is an Augusta native. She graduated from Davidson Fine Arts before moving on to get her bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia.

Courtesy Tiffany Hobbs.

She started her career at a very young age.

“I started primarily as a dancer. So I was in ballet, tap and jazz class at Carol Coulson Dance Studio from three years old here in Augusta,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs has been performing her entire life. She has an extensive resume of television, film and live stage performances.

Beginning as a dancer, she went on to Davison Fine Arts where she began to explore theater and music.

“I had 30 minutes of an elective time to fill in and I decided to take drama because my mom always said that I was a drama queen,” laughed Hobbs.

She went on to study theater in college, at the University of Georgia.

In 2015 she went to New York where she landed the role of Shenzi in the National Broadway tour of “The Lion King.”

“I had $500 to my name. And I said I’m just going to try it out and see what happens. And I just got so fortunate that I got into the lion king and then that took me to a lot of places.”

In 2018, Hobbs was cast as Keisha in the TV Series “Atlanta” starring Donald Glover. She said it was a wonderful experience.

Courtesy Tiffany Hobbs.

“The minute I walked on set, I remember Donald was just sitting in a chair like, leaning back. So calm cool and collected. And he was like ‘Hey! You want a skittle?’ cause he was eating skittles and I was like ‘Yes! I would love a skittle!”

Courtesy Tiffany Hobbs.

Now this weekend, Hobbs will appear in the television premiere of “A Holiday Spectacular” on the Hallmark Channel. She plays Alice, an aging Rockette trying to decide what her next step in life will be.

She explained that her mother, who she took to the movie’s premiere, was very excited when she got the role.

“My mom would watch them and she would always say, ‘I just want you to do a holiday movie with Hallmark.’ And I would always just be like ‘Oh mom, okay.'”

In August, she decided to return to her hometown and her roots by joining the WJBF news team.

She told NewsChannel 6 that her mother encouraged that decision too.

“She said ‘I want you to do a Hallmark movie, I want you in a soap opera, and i really think you’d be great on broadcast news.’ It’s just funny how these things- you know your parents know you very well. Sometimes better than you know yourself,” she said.

Tiffany–congratulations! All of us here at WJBF are so happy for you.

“A Holiday Spectacular” will premiere this Sunday, November 27 on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m.