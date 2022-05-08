AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 is celebrating moms across the CSRA on this Mother’s Day.

Augusta played a role in the evolution of Mother’s Day into an official holiday in the United States. In 1914, it was President Woodrow Wilson, who grew up in Augusta and whose childhood home still sits downtown, that signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day as a national holiday to honor mothers, held on the second Sunday each May as “a public expression of love and reverence for the mothers of our country”.

While various cultures have honored mothers in different ways for centuries, the modern holiday in the United States can trace its roots to 1907, when Anna Jarvis is credited with holding the first Mother’s Day service in Grafton, West Virginia, which is now home to the International Mother’s Day Shrine.

Click on the video above to see members of the NewsChannel 6 team with their moms and/or children. Happy Mother’s Day! Many of you also submitted your photos below: