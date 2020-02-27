Live Now
Wisconsin police department offers to test your meth for coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

MERRILL, Wis. (WFLA) – Police in Wisconsin are encouraging people to turn in meth so they can check it for the coronavirus.

A Facebook post from the Merrill Police Department said, they will test your meth for free and will even make house calls!

The post was shared Wednesday, Feb. 27 and has since gained more than 3,000 reactions and 4,000 shares.

Merrill police said, “If we can help only one person, it’s worth it!”

