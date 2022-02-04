Winston Way shooting suspects sentenced for 2020 Murder

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three people convicted in a 2020 murder have been sentenced.

16-year old Janiah Sullivan, 19-year old Ryan Stone, and 21-year old Carlos Mack will go to prison for the death 19-year old Deivante McFadden.

Sullivan was sentenced to 30 years, Stone and Mack were both given life without parole.

A fourth person was also convicted – 22 year old Ebonee Jones. She has not yet been sentenced.