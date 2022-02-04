Winston Way shooting suspects sentenced for 2020 Murder

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Three people convicted in a 2020 murder have been sentenced.

16-year old Janiah Sullivan, 19-year old Ryan Stone, and 21-year old Carlos Mack will go to prison for the death 19-year old Deivante McFadden.

Related Stories:

Sullivan was sentenced to 30 years, Stone and Mack were both given life without parole.

A fourth person was also convicted – 22 year old Ebonee Jones. She has not yet been sentenced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories