COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Columbia County, in cooperation with Precision Site Works wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary lane closure on Windtree Place.

The lane closure will be at River Watch Pkwy. The lane closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, thru Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Expect delays and please seek an alternate route if possible.

Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.