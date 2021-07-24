Windsor man dies day later following head-on crash

WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Windsor.

Officials say the incident happened Friday, July 23 at 2:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Charleston Highway in Windsor.

The driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was traveling east when the driver attempted to make a left turn and turned into the path of 2018 Infiniti causing the vehicles to hit head-on.

The driver of the Kia is identified as Edgar Kitchens, 93, of Windsor.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died Saturday morning. The condition of the Infiniti driver is not known.

Toxicology analysis is pending, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.