Williston School District warns of false letter circulating community

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Williston District 29 officials are warning parents not to fall for a letter circulating in the community.

The letter states that due to recent budget cuts, it is extremely difficult to continue purchasing the items that are used everyday.

As of Wednesday, February 20, students in all schools will be required to contribute money for each copy of paper that is given to them.

We’ve learned this is not true.

It’s unclear who made the letter but it did not come from the district and they didn’t proofread it either.