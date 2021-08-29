Williston School District to temporarily transition to virtual learning Monday

WILLISON, S.C. (WJBF) — Williston School District 29 will temporarily transition to virtual learning effective, Monday, August 30.

School leaders said in a social media post that the decision is not solely tied to the number of students and staff who are positive, but the impact on the number of students and staff who are quarantined as the district continues to adhere to quarantine procedures.

The district is expected to announce on Friday, September 3 if classes will resume in-person for students who are not sick or showing any symptoms.

Homeroom teachers will post, text, or email specific schedules for when parents may come to school Monday to pick up materials, supplies, and meals. You’re asked to wear a mask if you do come to the school.

If your family is not able to come to school Monday, leaders say, school principals will notify parents of additional pick-up times.

Meanwhile, all school activities will be canceled during the virtual learning period.