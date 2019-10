WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston Rail Trail will be closed Thursday, according to officials.

A contractor applied a seal coat to the Williston Rail Trail on Thursday. “They taped off each entrance to keep people from walking on it. Town crews will remove the tape Friday morning,” officials said in a social media post.

We’re told the work was necessary to get the trail surface seal coated to prolong its life.