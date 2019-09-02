Williston Police searching for missing teens

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston Police Department is searching for missing teenagers.

Larry Sims Jr. and Irys Odum were reported missing Sunday, September 1. The pair are believed to be together.

“As of this moment, I have no reason to believe that either of these children are in any specific danger, but it’s a dangerous world we live in. We need to get them home to their families,” officials said.

If you have any information, contact Williston Police at 803-266-7011 or Barnwell County Dispatch at 803-541-1080.