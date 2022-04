WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say 47-year-old John Michael Blume was last seen at Circle K in Williston on March 30.

He was last seen driving a Gray or Silver 2008 Nissan Altima with a temporary tag. A piece of rope is holding the front bumper on.

Blume walks with a limp due to having a prosthetic right leg.

If you have any information, contact authorities.