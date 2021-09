COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 37- year old Brandon Lee Hanna of Williston, S.C., on one charge connected to the solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Hanna sent a sexually explicit image to someone be believed to be a minor.

Hanna was arrested on August 30th, 2021.

He is charged with one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.