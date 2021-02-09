Williams wins GOP mayoral primary race, will face Democratic challenger in April; Wright, Berry to face run-off in two weeks

NORTH AUGUSTA/DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — We now know the election results for two areas in the CSRA.

Briton Williams has won the Republican primary race for mayor in North Augusta. He will face the lone Democrat this upcoming April. A runoff race will take place between Gerald Wright and Deanna Miller Berry in two weeks for mayor of Denmark.

In North Augusta, one by one officials counted ballots in Tuesday night’s primary at the city’s Community Center. Hoping to find out who will be victorious in a crowded race. Eight people were running for Council Seats and Williams winning mayor beating out Stetson Corbin.

“This was the biggest election that we have,” North Augusta’s Republican Party Chair John Felak told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Historically, voter turnout for off-cycle elections is lower compared to major elections. Poll managers told NewsChannel 6 that some polling locations saw an increase in previous records but overall, we learned, the numbers were lower across the board compared to the last election.

“So I’m a little disappointed in that, but I’m very thankful for those people that came out and voted for their candidates. So we had a very good clean election cycle,” Felak added.

Shawn spoke with both Williams and his democratic challenger Richard Adams about Tuesday’s results.

“I am relieved. I’m so excited. I want to thank all the folks who voted for me and so many people who encourage me with prayers and positive messages, I’m very thankful, Williams said. I want to thank Stetson for running amazing campaign sets and has a lot of great ideas. And, uh, we’re going to need him to get involved and help us as we move forward,” he added.

“The heat is officially on it’s time to go,” Adams said. “I’m looking forward to April 27th,” he added.

Each candidate said that they will continue to do what they’ve been doing in the race, as we get closer to the race.

We also learn no runoff will take place for Council Seats.

“We’re very happy that there’s no runoff. I think this is the best way to do it. The voters had their chance to speak and have spoken and we had very good candidates,” Felak said.

Meanwhile, we also followed two races in Denmark, South Carolina.

Jake Bookard, Bonnie Love, and Rosa Ray James won City Council seats.

Gerald Wright, Deanna Miller Berry, and Charles Bailey, Sr. were running to be mayor.

A runoff race between Wright and Berry in two weeks.

It’s important to note, all votes are unofficial until elections officials certify the results.