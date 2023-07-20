NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Staff is starting a new school year on campus at Highland Springs Middle School in Aiken County, but some issues with the inspection could keep students from starting the school year in the building.

At the beginning of summer, the district wasn’t sure if construction would be complete by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. The plan was to split students up between Aiken Tech and Paul Knox and North Augusta middle schools until work and inspections was complete.

The follow up inspection is scheduled for Monday, July 24, the day before school begins.

School officials say that if it isn’t cleared for students to start school on campus, there is a back up plan.

“I feel extremely optimistic that we will be here on Tuesday morning. We always develop a plan in case something should go awry. that’s every day of the school year that we have a plan in case something doesn’t go correctly. And I think that that is being prepared and I think that that is being professional in this industry,” explained Paige Day, principal at Highland Springs Middle School.

Students will pick up their school issued laptops on Monday, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School.

If they are cleared, they will start their first day of school on campus with their laptops. If the building isn’t ready, they will start school virtually until it is.

Parents and students will find out which format will be used on the first day sometime Monday evening.