AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Automation is a way of the future but how will it affect those in the workplace?

Dr. Patrick Dicks will share his doctoral dissertation research on the automation of manufacturing and the potential effects on rural communities at a symposium at USC Aiken.

The symposium will not only present the problem but solutions as well. It will also include a panel discussion with individuals who are currently working in survivable positions. Lunch will also be provided.

