WILKES COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – One man in Wilkes County, Georgia is making history as the oldest veteran there.

Mr. Evans “Duck” Moore celebrated his 106th birthday this past Valentines Day.

Born February 14, 1917 in Washington, Georgia, he now enjoys dancing, riding around, working in his garden and with his hands and his tractor.

He shared his secret to a long life with NewsChanel 6… he says his Father in Heaven, a nip of alcoholic beverages and a cup of coffee every morning.

Belated Happy Birthday Mr. Moore!