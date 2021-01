WILKES COUNTY (WJBF) – Wilkes County students will be learning from home a bit longer.

Due to the continued rise in cases in the county, Wilkes County Schools will remain in Learn From Home mode for all students January 19 through 22.

They plan to return to normal operations Monday, January 25.

Students who need packets can pick them up Tuesday, January 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.