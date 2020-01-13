Severe flooding in Wilkes County causes roads to wash out

WILKES COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Flash flooding is reported right now in Wilkes County. Several roads are closed.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Management Director Blake Thompson, Rocker Road at Greensboro Highway is washed out.

Thompson says, Earlier today, a car in that area was swept into some water that was about thirty feet deep.

A woman in the vehicle was rescued and taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition.

As of 9:00 this morning, A portion of Happy Hollow Road off Highway 47 was underwater due to Little River overflowing.

Also severe flooding is reported at Maxwell Mill road off highway 44.

A flash flood warning for Wilkes County has been extended to 3:00 this afternoon.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.