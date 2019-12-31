GBI investigating death following fire, domestic violence incident in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The GBI is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation in Washington, Georgia.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a home on the 1800 block of Thomson Road. Officials state they were informed a male subject had threatened to shoot anyone who entered the home, including law enforcement.

Richmond County’s SWAT team was then called in to assist in apprehending the suspect. Upon arrival, SWAT made contact with the man inside the home, negotiating his surrender.

During negotiations, officials noticed smoke and flames coming from the home. The Washington County Fire Department responded to suppress the fire.

Inside the home, fire officials found the body of a deceased man. Due to the condition of the body, he could not be identified. The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is also assisting in determining the cause of the fire.