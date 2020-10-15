Eight arrests made after 16 search warrants served in Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Eight individuals are facing charges after being taken into custody as the result of multiple agencies executing search warrants in Wilkes County.

16 federal search warrants were executed in Wilkes County and one in Duluth.

Officials say eight individuals were arrested on state charges involving controlled substances and firearms.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been released by investigators.

Agencies involved in the operation include the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, the USDA, the GBI, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

“Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies worked together to assist the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office as we continue to fight the influence of illegal drugs and guns throughout our community,” said Wilkes County Sheriff Mark A. Moore. “The safety of our neighborhoods is our primary concern, and we will not allow criminal activity to threaten our security.”

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

MORE TOP STORIES: