WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington Georgia city councilman Nathaniel Cullars has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the Mayor.

Cullars was arrested Tuesday morning on two counts of simple assault after Mayor Bill DeGolian filed an incident report. He is now out on bond.

The complaint was filed after a heated agreement between the two men inside City Hall last week.

