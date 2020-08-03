Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85

(AP) - Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Black women have long been the Democratic Party's most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn't translate to their own political rise. There have been zero Black woman governors, just two senators, several dozen congresswomen. But now Black women are mobilized and demanding an overdue return on their investment. Over the last several years and across America, Black women ran and won elections in historic numbers, from Congress to county school boards. They played an important role in Joe Biden's capture of the Democratic nomination for president, and now they have taken prominent places on his list of possible running mates.