AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – If it’s too hot for you outside, you can bet your four-legged friends are feeling the heat too. But there are ways to protect them.

The temperature continues to rise as we get deeper into the summer days. And protection from the heat, like sunscreen, isn’t just for people, but pets as well.

“Because they have skin right, so they can be exposed to having skin cancer just like humans can have that too, so you want to make sure that you’re protecting them,” Nonie said.

Keeping your fur babies inside all day could be a challenge. So, when it’s time for them to go out and play, pet owner Nonie believes it’s important to have a plan.

“Ice water is what they have, so I put it outside and inside, they have that, so they can cool off. I also give them frozen bones so they can nibble on the frozen bones and have that and they do have doggy ice cream.”

But they don’t just need protection from the heat. The American Kennel Club says dogs need sunscreen, too, before they go outside for long periods of time.

“I do have a sister that has Chinese Cresteds, she puts the sunscreen and she puts the t-shirts on them before they go out because they have fur only on certain areas and then mostly their body doesn’t have any,” Nonie said.

Some pet owners have never thought about sunscreen for their dogs but say they’re open to the idea.

“It would be, probably, worth trying, yeah. I’d have to look into it,” Stephen Murphy said.

Local vets we spoke with tell me; they’ve seen an influx of patients coming in with heat stroke.

And since dogs sweat through their paws, vets say it’s important to be mindful of how much time is being spent on hot pavement, that’s why Murphy tells me, he uses a proactive approach.

“I take her for a walk early in the morning or late at night, always check the road temperature on the road– make sure it’s not going to burn her paws,” Murphy.

Vets say if the pavement is too hot for the back of your hand, then it’s too hot for the bottom of your pet’s paw.