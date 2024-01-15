AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- Monday will mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday. Saturday afternoon, the city of Augusta came together to honor him and celebrate his legacy.

On Monday, January 15th, the world will remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the steps he took to lead us where we are today.

“That’s why I brought my granddaughter and my grandson so they can all be in the festivities for Martin Luther King and know what he’s all about. Because we don’t want it to continue with every generation that comes around, we want everybody to remember him,” Genny Willis said.

Folks gathered to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and the impact he has left on our community, country, and world.

“He gives you an opportunity to recognize who you are, and the purpose. I was in Germany when they assassinated him. Oh my God, I was ‘bout ready to cross that water,” Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Johnny King said.

Folks tell me honoring King’s monumental leaps to bridge gaps is why celebration is important– not just on King’s Day, but every other day as well.

“Everything we do is about community. Dr. King spread the message of us wanting to come together for a great cause and everything that I stand for in my core values, is about community and just banning this community together,” Richmond County Sheriff’s candidate Eugene Brantley said.

Members of the community say, now it’s up to us to continue leading the way Dr. King meant to continue doing.

“We need to vote, vote… that’s your voice,” King said.

And for those who live here, they’re proud to be a part of a community that represents togetherness and inclusivity.

“It’s a great thing to always support the city in everything that we do, especially when it involves some great historic figures like Martin Luther King and anything that has to do with building up Augusta,” Porsche Burnett said.