APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The historic White Oak United Methodist Campground in Columbia County is celebrating its 150th annual camp meeting this week.

For many, White Oak isn’t just a campground- it’s a spiritual place passed down through generations.

“I started coming in the late 70’s when I was in college with my grandparents, and I was immediately in love with the encampment,” said Kim Cain, a camper.

The campsite was built in 1873 by Methodists traveling South who wanted to gain members in their denomination.

Its first camp meeting was held not long after that, and has since grown.

“What’s special about it is the fellowship and getting to know all the different people,” said Scott Swann, another camper. “Kids can come out here, and it’s kind of like a throwback to when we were kids. It’s kind of been down a little bit since COVID but we’re hoping we can get back to a large crowd like we’ve had in years past.”

There will be daily and nightly worship sessions, watermelon and ice cream socials, crafts and other activities.

“Playing basketball, playing baseball, swimming,” said Kim Cain’s grandson, Grayson.

85-year-old camper Mildred Wright’s great-grandmother owned one of the first “tents” at the site, which is what they call the cabins around the tabernacle.

“My mother and daddy met here at White Oak and were married 63 years, but a lot of people have met here and couples, and a lot of people have met the Lord here,” Wright said. “And really, it’s such a holy ground.”

She has only missed four camp meetings.

“Most of the tents will be filled by Sunday. Families will be coming in, and lots of children,” she said. “And that’s sacred I think, of a place like this. But all of it together is just an adorable place to be.”

The camp meeting will be from June 17th through June 25th. All are welcome, and you can click here for more information.