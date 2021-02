This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The White House is taking notice of Augusta’s high COVID rates.

The Garden City ranks in the top 10 for cities of concern, per capita, because of high rates for positive cases.

That’s according to the most recent report released by the COVID-19 Task Force.

The chart shows in 7 days the rate increased by about 21%.