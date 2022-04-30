AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- On May 2, registered voters in Georgia can vote early for the May 24, 2022 General Primary/Non-Partisan General Election.

All polling locations are open Monday through Friday, from May 2 until May 20. Polls will also be open two Saturdays– May 7 and May 14. May 20 is the last day to vote early in Georgia.

There is no early voting in South Carolina.

Here is where you can go to vote early in your county and what times polls will be open.

Richmond County- The Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building located at 535 Telfair Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This location will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7th and 14th.

Beginning, Saturday May 14, 2022, voting will be available in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building, the Henry Brigham Recreation Center, the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes, and the Warren Road Recreation Center from 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. and the following week Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. daily.

Columbia County- Advance voting will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at building G3, of the Evans Government Complex, located at 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, in Evans.

The former Euchee Creek Library, located at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, in Grovetown will also be open for early voting.

They will conduct Saturday voting at these same two locations on Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

McDuffie County- Voters will go to the Dearing Community Center and the Precinct on Main (Old Thomson High School Gym, across from the Brickyard) to vote early. Early voting will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily including Saturday, May 7, and Saturday, May 14. Both voting locations will be open for those two Saturdays.

Lincoln County- ​Advance Voting will take place at the Lincoln Center on 160 May Ave from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14 the location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jefferson County- All advanced voting will take place at the Jefferson County Board of Elections Office on 415 Green Street in Louisville. The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burke County- Advanced voting will take place at the Board of Elections Office at 602 N Liberty St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 & 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Emanuel County- Voters can go to the Board of Elections Office at 105 S Main St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 & 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Screven County- Voters will go to the Registrar’s Office at the Courthouse on 216 Mims Rd, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On May 7 and 14 the location will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilkes County- Wilkes County voters will go to the Courthouse on 23 Court St., in Room 113 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 & 14 from 8 a.m. to 5.p.m.

Warren County- Voters will go to the Community Service Building at 48 Warren St. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 & 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glasscock County- The Registrar’s Office at 676 W Main St, in Gibson is where Glasscock County voters will go to vote early. The location is open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and 14.

Taliaferro County- Finally, Taliaferro County voters will go to the Registrar’s Office at the Courthouse on 113 Monument St., in Crawfordville. It will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 7 and 14, also from 9 a.m. to 5.p.m.