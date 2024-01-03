AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- The CDC is reporting that both Georgia and South Carolina are two of the states with the highest number of flu states. That’s a reason why WellStar MCG is cracking down on visitation to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.

If you’re a minor wanting or needing to visit a family member at WellStar MCG, you’ll want to know more about the new Modified Family Presence Policy.

“Children under the age of 18 years of age should not go above the second floor on the adult hospital or children’s hospital or in patient care areas unless they are patients themselves or if they’re attending a clinic visit within the hospital,” WellStar MCG Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thad Wilkins said.

In December, the rising flu cases in both Georgia and South Carolina, were so high, resulting in hospital stays and deaths for many people who contracted respiratory illnesses.

“We’ve got medication that, if you start early, will shut down the virus from replicating. So, if you’ve got these symptoms– more than just replicating– if you’ve got the flu, get tested, call your doctor and start on some of these medications,” Professor of Medicine at Wellstar MCG Dr. Rodger McArthur said.

Now, Georgia and South Carolina are among the top seven states leading with “very high” number of cases.

“We haven’t peaked yet, but it’s pretty high. In fact, the entire Southeast is considered the highest. Very, very high…,” McArthur said.

Whether you’re needing to visit the adult hospital, the CHOG, or the Labor and Delivery parts of the hospital, there are expectations that must be followed first.

“They have to be asymptomatic, and they have to be screened at one of our entrances. And then they’re given a Roary sticker at one of the entrances, and then that allows them to go up to visit,” Dr. Wilkins said.

The hope is that this new policy can help eliminate the climbing numbers of respiratory illnesses and get back to minimal numbers.

“We’re thinking that this policy will be in effect through March 31st, of course that depends on what respiratory season– how long that goes and how long flu season goes. If the flu season extends longer than that, then we’ll have to keep the policy in place,” Dr. Wilkins said.

Doctors advise, if you feel sick, it’s important to protect yourself by getting tested. They also advise everyone to get vaccinated to avoid the flu or serious illness.

“We’ve gotta emphasize the importance of preventing this, preventing even getting infected and preventing the spread of influenza,” MCG Dr. McArthur said.

If you have cold-like symptoms you can visit your local pharmacy for more tests and vaccinations.