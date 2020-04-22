What to watch on Disney+ to mark Earth Day 2020

(ABC News) – Earth Day is upon us, and Disney+ has a number of movies and television programs to help families mark the day.
Those looking to explore eye-popping corners of the planet may want to delve into National Geographic’s offerings, while others who want to tour the U.S. can spend time with “America’s National Parks.” And Disney enthusiasts have a number of animal-centric animated classics to rewatch, from “Finding Nemo” to “The Lion King.”
But perhaps the most talked-about nature film on Disney+ is “Elephant,” the Disneynature documentary narrated by Duchess Meghan.
In the new film, Meghan narrates the migration of an elephant named Shani as she and her family trek across Africa.
“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with the elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,” she said in a clip provided to “Good Morning America” by Disney. “We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young — I think they are a lot more like us than they are different.”
For more suggestions, see the list below.
National park week
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Wild Yellowstone
- Earth Live
- America’s National Parks:
- Episode 1 “Olympic”
- Episode 2 “Yosemite”
- Episode 3 “Everglades”
- Episode 4 “Gates of the Arctic”
- Episode 5 “Yellowstone”
- Episode 6 “Saguaro”
- Episode 7 “Grand Canyon”
- Episode 8 “Great Smokey Mountains”
World of National Geographic
- Before the Flood
- Drain the Oceans
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Great Migrations
- Hostile Planet
- Into the Okavango
- JANE
- Jane Goodall: The Hope (Streaming April 22)
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Man Among Cheetahs
- One Strange Rock
- Paradise Islands
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Planet of the Birds
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Sharks of Lost Island
- The Flood
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Wild adventures of Disneynature
- African Cats
- Bears
- Born in China
- Chimpanzee
- Diving with Dolphins
- Dolphin Reef
- Elephant
- Ghosts of the Mountains
- In the Footsteps of Elephant
- Monkey Kingdom
- Oceans
- Penguins
- Penguins: Life on the Edge
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Wings of Life
Disney animal adventures
- 101 Dalmatians
- A Bug’s Life
- Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers
- Dumbo
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lion King
- Oliver and Company
- The Aristocats
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Little Mermaid
- The Rescuers
- The Tigger Movie
- The Wild
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Winnie the Pooh
- Zootopia
Conservation favorites
- Aliens of the Deep
- Avatar
- Bambi
- Brother Bear
- Fantasia
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- Flowers and Trees
- Grand Canyonscape
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Pixar IRL Episode 6 “UP: Russell Earns a Badge”
- Pocahontas
- Sacred Planet
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Jungle Book
- The Living Desert
- The Simpsons S8E21 “The Old Man and the Lisa”
- The Suite Life On Deck S1E18 “Splash and Trash”
- The Vanishing Prairie
- Wall-E
- Wizards of Waverly Place S2E19 “Don’t Rain on Justin’s Parade — Earth”