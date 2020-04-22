What to watch on Disney+ to mark Earth Day 2020

(ABC News) – Earth Day is upon us, and Disney+ has a number of movies and television programs to help families mark the day.

Those looking to explore eye-popping corners of the planet may want to delve into National Geographic’s offerings, while others who want to tour the U.S. can spend time with “America’s National Parks.” And Disney enthusiasts have a number of animal-centric animated classics to rewatch, from “Finding Nemo” to “The Lion King.”

But perhaps the most talked-about nature film on Disney+ is “Elephant,” the Disneynature documentary narrated by Duchess Meghan.

In the new film, Meghan narrates the migration of an elephant named Shani as she and her family trek across Africa.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with the elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,” she said in a clip provided to “Good Morning America” by Disney. “We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young — I think they are a lot more like us than they are different.”

For more suggestions, see the list below.

National park week

Into the Grand Canyon

Wild Yellowstone

Earth Live

America’s National Parks:

Episode 1 “Olympic”

Episode 2 “Yosemite”

Episode 3 “Everglades”

Episode 4 “Gates of the Arctic”

Episode 5 “Yellowstone”

Episode 6 “Saguaro”

Episode 7 “Grand Canyon”

Episode 8 “Great Smokey Mountains”

World of National Geographic

Before the Flood

Drain the Oceans

Giants of the Deep Blue

Great Migrations

Hostile Planet

Into the Okavango

JANE

Jane Goodall: The Hope (Streaming April 22)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Man Among Cheetahs

One Strange Rock

Paradise Islands

Paris to Pittsburgh

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Secrets of the King Cobra

Sharks of Lost Island

The Flood

Tree Climbing Lions

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Wild adventures of Disneynature

African Cats

Bears

Born in China

Chimpanzee

Diving with Dolphins

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Ghosts of the Mountains

In the Footsteps of Elephant

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Penguins

Penguins: Life on the Edge

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

Wings of Life

Disney animal adventures

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers

Dumbo

Lady and the Tramp

Lion King

Oliver and Company

The Aristocats

The Fox and the Hound

The Little Mermaid

The Rescuers

The Tigger Movie

The Wild

Timon and Pumbaa

Winnie the Pooh

Zootopia

Conservation favorites