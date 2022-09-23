AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one “ said Charles Norman.

Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County.

But safety is most important…

after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety protocol for home games.

Tonight, bags were checked at each gate, while officers swiped with metal detectors. Those working the game say they’re confident the priority of safety for fans will come first.

“It’s going to be alright, going to be a good game , I been working the games all the time I ain’t scared” said Linda Smith.

And others coming from Lincoln County say with heavy police presence and security, they don’t expect any disruptive behavior for the game.

“I don’t believe in fighting nobody we all got to work together regardless what race you are It’s just a fun thing come out here have fun see the game”

Glenn Hills also kicked off their homecoming game tonight, Laney High School will bring in sports fans on Saturday.