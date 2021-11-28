What needs to be changed in Burke County?

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — If you live in Burke County, you’ll have your chance to give your input on how the community can be improved.

The University of Georgia is holding a community-wide listening session and you’re invited.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 2. Two sessions will be available at the Waynesboro Campus of Augusta Technical College. Session one will be from 11:30-1 p.m. Session two will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The campus is located at 216 Highway 24 South in Waynesboro.

For more information, contact Aaron Remand at aredman@uga.edu or call 706-621-1060.

