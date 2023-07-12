AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- The next three days will be some of the hottest days we’ve seen this year. So, you might think about putting on extra sunscreen, but local medical professionals encourage you to use protection even on a not-so-sunny day.

Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the evening, are the hottest times for UV exposure. But experts say you should wear sunscreen even when it isn’t hot.

“Here in Georgia, we have nice long hot summers, but we also have mortality rates related to melanoma that are higher than the national average,” Associate Professor and Surgical Oncologist MCG Tania Arora said.

Getting some sun can be good for you. But there’s a thin line between what’s a healthy amount and what’s too much.

“For Vitamin D production, it can be really beneficial, but we wanna limit the amount of sun that we’re getting and certainly want to make sure that when we’re out, in our backyards, in our normal day-to-day, going to the car, that we’re thinking about sun protection on a daily basis.”

Maryclaire Regan is a community Program Coordinator at the center and tells me that’s why AU has implemented a unique on-campus resource for students and faculty.

“If you are on AU’s campus, we actually have sunscreen dispensers that my colleague Christina Mira got put on campus. So, you can go stick your hand under and get some sunscreen.”

There are certain things you should look for when buying sunscreen, and it’s important to make sure you reapply.

“You want to look for an SPF of 30 or higher. So, 50 is about as good. And then you’re gonna want broad spectrum sunscreen, so that protects against UVA and UVB rays, and then the last thing you’re going to want to look for is its water resistance,” Regan said.

And if you’re someone who spends most of your day in the sun, Dr. Arora believes keeping a close look at growing blemishes could be a proactive approach.

“We particularly want people to pay attention to, not just those areas, but any mole that really is changing overtime and that can be in size, something that’s enlarging, or where the borders are becoming a little more irregular.”

Doctors and program leaders want people to know despite the amount of melanin you might have protection is always key.

“Melanoma happens to all skin types, and it can be even harder to detect– of course– with increased amounts of melanin as well. So, it’s important for all of us to be vigilant about looking at our own skin,” Dr. Arora said.

The Georgia Cancer Center does provide more resources like in-person informational classes to help protect you from the sun.