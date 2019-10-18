What could become tropical storm Nestor will bring rain and wind to the CSRA

MIAMI (AP)- Weather forecasters say a storm system is strengthening as it moves toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said dangerous storm surge, heavy rain, and high winds were likely to reach portions of the northern Gulf Coast starting later Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Forecasters said at 11 a.m. that the system was about 230 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph.

