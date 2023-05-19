AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Janie Brown, a Westside High School junior, has been playing golf for nine years, and she has been playing for the school’s golf team for three.

“I started playing golf at the First Tee of Augusta, and my grandmother introduced me to the sport of golf. I enjoy golf because I feel like it’s a mind and body game. Being outside and it’s really by yourself,” said Brown.

Back in April, the Westside High School Girls Golf Team won 1st place at the Hard Labor Creek Golf Course during the 4AA-Region Championship.

“The area golf tournament has some of the best teams and best schools in the state, so I knew it was going to be a tough day for us. There was a lot of good golfers out there, a lot of good teams out there. Like Janie said, it was a pretty long course, very hilly, and fast greens, so I was a little nervous for our kids, they hadn’t really played in that environment, but they did a great job. Janie Brown and Leilah Meinen are the two that competed in that tournament, and they went out there and did a great job and played with a lot of confidence and ended up coming out on top,” said Head Golf Coach, Brett Johnson.

Brown was a low medalist in the region and will now represent her school at the Georgia High School Association Golf State Championships. Coach Johnson says he can tell that there’s something special about the Westside Girls Golf Team.

“I knew this year was going to be a really good year, and going out and winning the region was a testament to the work that the girls put in,” Johnson said.

He’s also confident that Brown will represent her school at the State Championships.

“She’s not a newcomer to this. She did it last year and played really well and represented Westside very well last year, and I know she’ll do the same again,” said Johnson.

Janie Brown’s golf career is just getting started, and she’s thankful to all those who’ve helped her along the way.

“I would like to thank my coach, Coach Johnson, and I would like to thank my parents, and the First Tee of Augusta,” Brown said.

The Georgia High School Association Golf State Championships takes place May 22nd- 23rd.