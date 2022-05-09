AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene at Westside High School investigating a report of a suspicious person who was reportedly witnessed being in having a gun near the school.

The individual in question is in custody and the investigation is underway.

The Richmond County Board of Education released the following statement:

Westside High School is currently on lockdown status following a citizen report to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that someone possibly entered the school with a weapon. We take every report seriously and work to resolve them quickly. School Safety and Security Officers are on campus actively investigating and working to resolve the tip. Presently, no weapons or unauthorized individuals have been located on the school campus. Richmond County BOE

Police say any reports that there was an active shooter at the school are false.