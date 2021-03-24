Westminster Schools to pack 10,000 meals for people in need

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Westminster Schools of Augusta is excited to announce that it will partner with Golden Harvest Food Bank and Feed the Hunger this week to pack 10,000 meals for families in need in the CSRA and Haiti.

Known as Feed the Need, the high-impact service fundraiser will be led by Westminster in coordination with the Champion Group.

The effort will culminate on Friday, March 26 with a one-day packing party on Westminster’s campus in west Augusta.

During the event, Westminster students, employees and volunteers will pack, seal, and evenly distribute more than 10,000 meals to families in need in the local community through Golden Harvest Food Bank and abroad in Haiti through the Christian ministry, Feed the Hunger.

Of the 10,000 meals prepared, 5,000 will be shipped to Haiti and 5,000 will be distributed in the Augusta-area through Golden Harvest Food Bank.

In addition to raising funds to prepare 10,000 meals, Feed the Need will help Westminster meet the growing need for student financial aid and ensure the continued support of its faculty and staff.

For more information about Westminster’s Feed the Need effort, CLICK HERE .