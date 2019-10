AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Western Carolina State Fair will reopen Sunday afternoon.

Because of the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nestor, the fair remained closed Saturday.

Entertainment includes ground acts, competitive exhibits, competitions, rodeo, a demolition derby — and of course rides and tasty fair food.

General admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free.

Gates at the Aiken Fairgrounds on May Royal Drive will open Sunday at noon.