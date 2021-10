AIKEN, S.C./COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Western Carolina State Fair and the South Carolina State Fair are warning followers of their Facebook pages about a scam.

Both involve telling potential victims that they have won a prize and you have to link in order to get it.

In some instances, the link then asks the person to submit personal information.

Don’t click it. It’s not legitimate.

You’re asked to report the profile if you receive messages or friend requests.