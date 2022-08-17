AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — District Attorney Jared Williams said prosecuting violent crimes and putting offenders behind bars is the goal of the Violent Crimes Unit.

” We are able to more effectively and more efficiently deal with those crimes that are impacting public safety,” District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit Jared Willaims said.

The unit is part of the major crimes division, created in December to allow prosecutors to focus solely on violent crimes.

” If you’re focused on every type of case that you have in this office you might never find that little detail. By creating a unit that focuses on the victims of violent crimes, the victims of sex crimes we are able to put in the time and attention that these cases deserve,” Williams said.

It’s the work of those prosecutors and investigators that led to guilty verdicts in two 2017 murder cases.

The unit is also working to prosecute the alleged gang members involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

“We have put the power back in the hands of prosecutors to focus on those cases that directly impact community safety,” Williams said. “The ones where we have victims waiting for justice. The ones where people have been accused and deserve their day in court. We are operating at the most efficient and most effective rate that we ever have.”

District attorney Jared Williams said he wants to send a clear message to those involved in gang related and violent crime.

” We’re not going to tolerate it. We are going to have a safer community at all costs.”