AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Family and supporters of Izzy Scott marched to the courthouse demanding justice and answers in his death.

” We’re going to pray on this case, pray Israel gets justice and move forward with this process,” Israel Scott’s father Walter Scott said.

The 4-year-old drowned on his second day of private swim lessons in Burke County earlier this month.

” We signed our child up with the understanding that this instructor had the experience, the knowledge and the know how to take care of business as she should,” Scott said.

Family and supporters held a rally outside the courthouse in Richmond County Tuesday calling on the district attorney to file criminal charges against the swim instructor, who they say is responsible for Izzy’s death.

” The primary cause here is justice, so that his death is not in vain and to make sure that no other child suffers the same fate as him,” Scott’s cousin Meggan Fredrick said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating they did not have sufficient evidence to file criminal negligence charges.

Family and community activists said they not only want to see justice in Izzy’s case, but they also want to see laws passed to stop something like this from happening again.

” There are not laws governing these kind of facilities. We need some laws and some things to govern so that people can be accountable and responsible when these kinds of things happen,” Min. Shedrick Pullin said.

The DA’s office is conducting an independent investigation into the case before deciding if criminal charges will be filed.