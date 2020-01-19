Wellness Warrior Live! headed to CSRA for today’s warrior

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) — The event was created for today’s warrior! The woman at war with her health and wellness.

The emotionally and physically exhausted woman taking care of everyone else in her life but neglecting her own personal health. The woman who feels hopeless about ever losing her weight. The woman who smiles on the outside but is riddled with self-doubt, guilt, and misery on the inside.

Dr. Radisha Brown spoke with Good Morning Augusta weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about Wellness Warrior Live!