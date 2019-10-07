Welcome home celebration for Ft. Gordon soldiers

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Local families will have the chance to be reunited with loved ones returning from a deployment to Poland.

The Welcome Home Ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Sunday night at Ft. Gordon. That’s when 130 soldiers of the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade are expected return.

NewsChannel 6 will have a crew on post to capture the moment that soldiers reconnect with their families.

Count on us to keep you updated as those brave individuals return from deployment.

