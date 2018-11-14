South Carolina man scammed by fake Illuminati recruiters
SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - A man was scammed out of $250 by fake Illuminati recruiters, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office report.
The victim said he was given false information about an organization in which he thought about joining.
He said he was contacted by some people about joining the Illuminati and was told he had to pay fees to join.
He sent them $250 via Western Union at first. He then sent them another $2000 which he was able to cancel before it was charged to his account.
He contacted Western Union and his credit card company, according to the report.
