South Carolina law lax on regulating foreign animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Mobs of kangaroos can roam largely unrestricted in Wisconsin, West Virginia and South Carolina, where state laws don’t regulate ownership of the creatures.

The Post and Courier reports though free on a state level, localities in these states may have regulations requiring permitting or other restrictions. Other states have taken a harder stance on the chaotic marsupials and either require permits or ban ownership outright.

The South Carolina department of Natural Resources doesn’t keep a list of private individuals who own wild or exotic animals. It did track black bear ownership as recently as 2006, when about 30 owners were listed.