Police say drunk passenger urinated on luggage during flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a drunk passenger urinated on another passenger's luggage during a flight from Chicago to Charlotte, North Carolina.
News outlets reported that American Airlines asked law enforcement to meet Flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday.
A police report said the victim was a female passenger. The report did not say whether any charges would be filed against the drunk passenger.
A spokeswoman for the Charlotte office of the FBI told the Charlotte Observer Saturday that the FBI was notified of the police report Friday. The FBI investigates criminal offenses during airline flights.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Man admits to putting LSD in...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Cruise ship off Norway evacuates...
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood