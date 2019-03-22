NC bulldog named Henri is new Cadbury bunny

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - The new Cadbury bunny is an English Bulldog named Henri.

The North Carolina dog competed against thousands of other animals in the chocolate company's first-ever "Bunny Tryouts" and was announced as the winner on Wednesday. He will star as the bunny in a commercial next month.

The company launched the competition this year to revamp a 1994 commercial about its creme eggs that showed a clucking bunny and various animals trying out for the role while wearing bunny ears.

Henri's owners, Kathie and Tim Santillo, also won a cash prize of $5,000.